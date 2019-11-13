



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One woman was taken in for questioning after a shots fired incident in McKeesport.

Police say she was inside a house near the intersection of 11th Street and Locust Street on Tuesday night.

The large police presence was active for hours focused on a green and brick home.

SWAT was called in as well.

An eyewitness says he was visiting his grandkids when he saw police shooting back at someone.

Witness Darrell Collins said, “I heard the gunfire. When I got to the corner, I saw the police down – like aiming. shooting back at somebody.”

He says the family took the grandkids down to the basement for safety.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.