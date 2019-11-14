



HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Officials said an investigation is underway after an ambulance carrying a shooting victim collided with another ambulance.

The crash happened Wednesday night after a double-shooting in Homewood, where one man died and a woman was critically injured.

The ambulance transporting the woman collided with another ambulance that also responded to the shooting.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Braddock Avenue and Finance Street.

Officials said the woman went into cardiac arrest before the crash.

A third ambulance transported the woman to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

It is not clear what caused the crash, officials said. Both ambulances sustained flat tires.

The collision did not impact treatment to the woman, officials said.