Comments
UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A hazmat team is being called to the scene after a train derailment in Fayette County caused a car to spill a clear, unidentified liquid.
911 dispatchers confirm a car has derailed at Broadford Road and Woods Road in Upper Tyrone Township, Fayette County.
They say the car tipped over and spilled a clear liquid. They’re not sure what this liquid is, so a hazmat team is being sent to the scene to investigate.
There are no reports of injuries or evacuations yet. It’s also not clear what caused the derailment.
This is the second train to derail in Fayette County in the past week. Three trains derailed in Hempfield Township on Friday.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.