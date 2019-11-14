PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say Sidney Crosby is recovering after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery this morning.
The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers of the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.
INJURY UPDATE: Sidney Crosby underwent a successful core muscle injury repair. The expected recovery time is a minimum of six weeks.
More information: https://t.co/YCc9fyWITN pic.twitter.com/ypmQoHRQPT
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 14, 2019
It is expected to take him about six weeks to recover.
Crosby did not play in the Penguins 3-2 overtime loss against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night after he left the Penguins game against Chicago on Saturday night.
Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Monday that Crosby would not be making the Penguins two-game road trip this week that included the Rangers on Tuesday night and then the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.
Crosby leads the Penguins in points with 17 and assists with 12 through 17 games played this season.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.