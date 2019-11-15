  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben Cherington, Boston Red Sox, General Manager, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly offered their opening at general manager to Ben Cherington.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Jason Mackey first broke the news, reporting that sources say Cherington has emerged at the Bucs’ No. 1 choice.

Cherington is the former general manager of the Boston Red Sox. He headed up the club from 2011-15.

He is currently working in baseball operations for the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to Mackey, an announcement “of some sort” is expected from the Pirates on Monday.

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reports that Cherington’s friends expect him to accept the offer, but his decision is not yet known.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins’ executive Travis Williams was announced as the team’s new president last month.

Comments