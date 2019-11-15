PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly offered their opening at general manager to Ben Cherington.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Jason Mackey first broke the news, reporting that sources say Cherington has emerged at the Bucs’ No. 1 choice.
Assuming all goes through and Cherington accepts and all that fun stuff, I’m expecting a formal announcement on Monday.
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 15, 2019
Cherington is the former general manager of the Boston Red Sox. He headed up the club from 2011-15.
He is currently working in baseball operations for the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to Mackey, an announcement “of some sort” is expected from the Pirates on Monday.
MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reports that Cherington’s friends expect him to accept the offer, but his decision is not yet known.
Ben Cherington has been offered Pirates GM job. Friends expect him to accept, though his decision isn’t known yet. @JMackeyPG on it
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2019
Former Pittsburgh Penguins’ executive Travis Williams was announced as the team’s new president last month.
