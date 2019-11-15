Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have relieved Assistant General Manager Kyle Stark of his duties.
“On behalf of the organization, I want to thank Kyle for his hard work and dedication for more than a decade of his career,” said Pirates President Travis Williams in a statement. “He was a key part of the baseball operations team that helped bring postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh. We wish him and his family the best.”
The Pirates also have reportedly offered their general manager job to Ben Cherington and he has accepted the position.
Stark was hired as the Pirates assistant general manager in 2007 shortly after the Pirates hired former general manager Neal Huntington.
