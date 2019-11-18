



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of vandalizing a park named after a fallen Pittsburgh Police officer was held on all charges.

Police arrested 24-year-old Maya Quezada at the end of October when they allegedly caught her in the act of spraying graffiti on a wall under the Bloomfield Bridge.

The wall is part of the park named in honor of fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Sciullo II, who was killed in the line of duty in Stanton Heights in 2009.

Police say the park has a history of vandalism as recent as this past June when someone spray painted the two memorial plaques and stole the flag honoring fallen officers.

Quezada was arrested after police say she tried to make a run for it. When officers caught up to her, they claim they found gold paint on her hands that matched the graffiti in the park.

On Monday, she was held on charges of criminal mischief and fleeing from police.

She faces a formal arraignment in January.

Neighbors have asked for police to ramp up patrols in the area. They say they’re tired of drug activity and hope more police can deter the crime.