Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, PNC Bank, PNC Bank Robbery, Robbery


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for a robbery at the PNC Bank inside PNC Park.

Pittsburgh Police say 30-year-old Jarrett Jones is wanted for a robbery that happened at the PNC Bank branch on the 100 block of Federal Street on Nov. 8 just after 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say Jones entered the bank and handed tellers a note demanding money.

He got away with cash, although police did not say how much. Jones is wanted on robbery and unlawful taking charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7161.

Comments