PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for a robbery at the PNC Bank inside PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Police say 30-year-old Jarrett Jones is wanted for a robbery that happened at the PNC Bank branch on the 100 block of Federal Street on Nov. 8 just after 4:45 p.m.
Investigators say Jones entered the bank and handed tellers a note demanding money.
He got away with cash, although police did not say how much. Jones is wanted on robbery and unlawful taking charges.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a bank robbery at the PNC bank branch inside PNC Park. Stay with @KDKA for a live report at 6. pic.twitter.com/Z7GxbayXt0
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) November 8, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7161.
