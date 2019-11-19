Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There will be road closures, bridge closures, and parking restrictions in place throughout the city for the filming of ‘Sweet Girl’.
The City of Pittsburgh announced that the periodic closures will begin today and continue through Sunday, Nov. 24.
Full closures:
- Barkers Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Eighth Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth Street and the Tenth Street Bypass from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Maddock Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge from 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. tomorrow, 6 p.m. tomorrow to 6 a.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and 4 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
Intermittent closures:
- Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Isabella Street between Federal Street and Anderson Street from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Mazeroski Way between West General Robinson Street and the cul-de-sac from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Seventh Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Sixth Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Stanwix Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- West General Robinson Street between Mazeroski Way and Federal Street from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
No parking allowed:
- Boulevard of the Allies between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street on Saturday
- Liberty Avenue between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street on Saturday
- Mazerozki Way between West General Robinson Street and the cul-de-sac today through 8 a.m. Sunday
- Seventh Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue on Saturday
- West General Robinson Street between Federal Street and Art Rooney Avenue today through 8 a.m. Sunday
Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh are not involved with the film shoot and are providing this information as a public service announcement.
