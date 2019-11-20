Comments
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — The roommate of a father charged in the death of his emaciated teenage son is now also facing homicide charges.
On Wednesday, Prosecutors filed criminal homicide and several conspiracy charges against Paul Bacorn, the roommate of Antonio Juan Gonzalez.
Gonzalez’s 14-year-old son was found dead inside the family’s home in Mercer County last month.
The teenager weighed only 70 pounds.
Bacorn lived in a separate trailer on the property and told police he took care of the boy and his sister when Gonzalez wasn’t home
Gonzalez was already facing criminal homicide and child abuse charges. Prosecutors have now charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.
Both Gonzales and Bacorn are due back in court on December 11th.
