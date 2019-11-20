  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Gonzalez, Butler County, Child Abuse, Local TV, Mercer County, Paul Bacorn


MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — The roommate of a father charged in the death of his emaciated teenage son is now also facing homicide charges.

On Wednesday, Prosecutors filed criminal homicide and several conspiracy charges against Paul Bacorn, the roommate of Antonio Juan Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s 14-year-old son was found dead inside the family’s home in Mercer County last month.

Antonio Juan Gonzalez (L), Paul Bacorn (R) (Source: Mercer County Jail)

The teenager weighed only 70 pounds.

Bacorn lived in a separate trailer on the property and told police he took care of the boy and his sister when Gonzalez wasn’t home

Gonzalez was already facing criminal homicide and child abuse charges. Prosecutors have now charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.

Both Gonzales and Bacorn are due back in court on December 11th.

Comments