



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A celebrity Steelers fan has decided to chime in on the Steelers quarterback change.

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray sent a Cameo video message to Mason Rudolph stating why he was benched and thanked him for his services.

“A message to backup QB Mason Rudolph from Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray (🗣SOUND UP🗣)”

“These are the tough one I have to do,” McGrath said. “Mason unfortunately the team has not been delivering, and unfortunately we are going to have to go in a different direction. It’s time to make that change and Duck is going to be our new starting quarterback going forward. You have done a hell of a job, but someone’s gotta take the blame.”