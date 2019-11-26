



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have made a big decision as to who will be leading the team against the Browns Sunday.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin says rookie Devlin Hodges will start this Sunday at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns.

“BREAKING—Mike Tomlin will go with Devlin Hodges as his starting QB against #Browns. 🦆🦆🦆 #DuckSeason”

“Mike Tomlin: “We met as a staff. We’ve decided that we’re going to start Duck this week.”

Tomlin said this does not mean Hodges will be the starter for the rest of the season, as he will establish the position on a week-to-week basis.

“Tomlin says it’s a one-week decision. He won’t commit beyond Sunday.”

“We have no intended plans beyond this one,” Tomlin said.

“Tomlin made it clear that it isn’t over for Mason Rudolph. @KDKA”

Coach Tomlin says Rudolph’s struggles are not entirely his fault.

“We’ve been bogged down a lot lately,” Tomlin said. “I know player availability had something to do with it. Things don’t happen in a vacuum.”

Tomlin said the Steelers are ready to face the Browns again after the massive brawl that ended the contest two weeks ago in Cleveland. The Browns easily won that contest, but will be without their best defensive player in Myles Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely after striking Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who ran to Rudolph’s defense in the situation, will miss the rematch after getting suspended by the league for two games.

“We’re not a group that runs away from these types of games,” Tomlin said. “We run to these types of games.”

The Steelers host the Browns at Heinz Field Sunday at 1:00 p.m. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff. Following the matchup, tune into Pittsburgh’s CW for two hours of postgame coverage with Bob Pompeani, Chris Hoke, Rich Walsh and Missi Matthews.