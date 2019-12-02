Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Police in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Bethel and other volunteers served over 3,000 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving day.
For 16 years the “Get Stuffed With Love” program has fed nearly 4,000 Pittsburgh residents.
The bureau’s Facebook page took a moment to thank everyone who volunteered at the Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church.
Officers gave a special shout out to Officer Christine Luffey and Heather Dieckmann.
“Without their meticulous planning and countless hours of work this program would not be possible.”
RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Police Officers Help Serve 3,000 Thanksgiving Meals Around Pittsburgh
You must log in to post a comment.