



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Jason Momoa, best known for starring as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” is in Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix.

“Sweet Girl” is a thriller starring Jason Momoa who is a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.

He has been spotted on the sidelines of a Steelers game, and now he’s been spotted filming at the Gateway T.

Momoa will produce and Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut.

In addition to “Aquaman,” Momoa is also well known for his role in “Game of Thrones.”

Netflix has also made two seasons of its “Mindhunter” series here, as well as new series “I Am Not Okay With This,” which will debut on the streaming service in 2020.