PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Jason Momoa, best known for starring as the titular character in DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” was seen hanging out with Steelers greats at Heinz Field today on the sidelines.
Momoa was spotted with Lynn Swann along with other notable Steelers.
Momoa is in Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix called “Sweet Girl.” PNC Park will be one of the locations where the film will be shot.
Momoa is also known for starring as Khal Drogo in HBO’s famous series “Game of Thrones”.
