



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Terrelle Pryor claims he “was coded twice” before coming back to life in the hospital after he was stabbed early Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the North Side.

In a social media post obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Pryor said he “stared Death in the eye in the same place my son was born … just got out ICU for 4 days.”

Police responded to Heinz Lofts for a domestic disturbance call at 4:16 a.m. on Saturday morning. They met with two callers, who said that they had seen a large amount of blood in the elevator. Police were later notified that the stabbing victim, Pryor, had arrived at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Pryor had been transported to the hospital by his girlfriend Shalaya Briston and two other women.

Reportedly, one of the women said: “The only reason I’m here was to make sure that he didn’t die” and “We should have just let him die.”

Pryor and Briston repeatedly got into verbal arguments the previous night, and Pryor left Briston and the women to go back to the apartment when they went to a nightclub. When the three including Briston returned to the apartment, the women told police that Pryor “grabbed…Briston and began arguing with her.”

Pryor also hit one of the women. The two women tried to break apart the fight before Pryor was allegedly stabbed by Briston.

Police have arrested Pryor on a charge of simple assault, and Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Pryor is a Jeannette native who played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.