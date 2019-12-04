Comments
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove spent his birthday giving back.
Musgrove served meals and handed out gifts on Wednesday at the Light of Life Rescue Mission, which provides shelter and service for those in need.
The Pirate Parrot was also at Light of Life.
“The people running this building here and doing the Light of Life, they deserve all the credit,” Musgrove said. “It’s incredible for them to take time out of their day to come out and help people in need.”
Musgrove turned 27 years old on Wednesday.
Former Pirate Andrew McCutchen was at Light of Life three weeks ago.
You must log in to post a comment.