PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Western Pennsylvania high schools are going for football glory over the next several days.
Farrell High School, in Mercer County, is looking to repeat as Class A champs. They got an escort from local police and firefighters as they left for Hershey.
Their game kicks off today at 1 p.m.
Tonight, Thomas Jefferson plays in the Class AAAA title game.
The Jaguars got their own big sendoff yesterday with a pep rally attended by kids from Jefferson Hills Intermediate School, which is right across the street from the new TJ High School.
That’s not all.
Avonworth High School is playing in the Class AA title game on Friday. The team left for Hershey on two big charter buses this morning.
WATCH: Avonworth HS Sendoff —
Central Valley goes for the Class AAA championship on Saturday.
