



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A police chief in Jefferson County has confirmed that his stepson is one of the two males who were recorded torturing an injured deer.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman says the Brookville solicitor was told by Police Chief Vince Markle that his stepson is pictured in the video.

The disturbing video, which has caused public outrage, surfaced over the weekend. The video shows two males appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

No charges have been filed yet. The Game Commission says it’s still investigating a video allegedly showing two hunters torturing an injured deer.

“While we understand the desire for a swift response to the conduct displayed in the video, the proper legal steps must be followed in an investigation of this manner,” the commission said in a Facebook post.

The Game Commission told KDKA News the two individuals in the video are reportedly from Brookville, but that doesn’t mean the event happened in Brookville.

Hunting groups like the Pennsylvania Hunting and Fishing Addicts are also demanding answers saying that the video shows actions that don’t represent who they are as hunters.

If you have any information related to the video, you are asked to report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.