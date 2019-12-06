



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Joe Musgrove spent his birthday serving meals at the Light of Life Rescue Mission. As it turns out, his heartwarming good deeds were even more widespread.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 shared photos of Joe Musgrove delivering more than a dozen pizzas to SWAT officers this week.

He walked in and surprised officers with his act of kindness. “Pretty impressive given the fact that it was his birthday,” says the post.

Police say Joe talked to SWAT operators and toured the facility and also took time to hang out with Mikey, a local Special Olympics athlete who wants to join SWAT some day.

“Truly an awesome day! Thanks again, Joe! We hope you had a great birthday!! Go Pirates!!” the post read.

He was also at the Light of Life Rescue Mission, which provides shelter and service for those in need. He served meals and handed out gifts there on Wednesday.