Filed Under:Aliquippa, Arrest, Beaver County, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting


ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Aliquippa has been arrested.

State police say 24-year-old Javonte Simmons from Aliquippa was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 31-year-old Richard Jackson.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When the City of Aliquippa police arrived on Cooper Street on Nov. 25, they say they found Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor who talked to KDKA said she heard three gunshots. She thought she also heard a car screech as it left the scene.

State police say Simmons was arrested as a suspect in the case. He has been charged with criminal homicide and is now behind bars at the Beaver County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

They did not release a motive in the shooting.

Comments