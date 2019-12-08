Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Aliquippa has been arrested.
State police say 24-year-old Javonte Simmons from Aliquippa was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 31-year-old Richard Jackson.
When the City of Aliquippa police arrived on Cooper Street on Nov. 25, they say they found Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor who talked to KDKA said she heard three gunshots. She thought she also heard a car screech as it left the scene.
State police say Simmons was arrested as a suspect in the case. He has been charged with criminal homicide and is now behind bars at the Beaver County Jail, awaiting arraignment.
They did not release a motive in the shooting.
