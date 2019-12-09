Comments
LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The attorney for the former Leechburg police chief says his client violated the terms of his parole.
Michael Diebold previosuly served time for soliciting sex from an agent who was posing as a teenager.
Dielbold’s attorney says he wasn’t allowed to go online or use social media sites unless it was for work.
Investigators say Diebold accessed a dating website and a fetish app on his phone.
Diebold is already a registered sex offender and was fired as police chief shortly after he was convicted.
