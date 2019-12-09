



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were some special visitors at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Pittsburgh Penguins stopped by the hospital on Monday.

They spent the day visiting patients, posing for photos and signing autographs.

It’s an annual event that the players seem to enjoy just as much as the kids.

There were lots of smiles, especially from the kids that are huge Penguins fans.

“I think it’s great we get to do this. It’s definitely really eye-opening,” Sam Lafferty said. “It’s awesome to see the kids. It’s nice to be able to bring some cheer. They are battling and going through some hard times. I think it puts things in perspective for us. Just overall a great day.”

The Penguins didn’t come empty-handed either as they brought gifts and some game tickets for families who can attend.