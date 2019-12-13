PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – A diner in Fayette County is officially “Jason Momoa approved.”
On Facebook, Rinnie’s Place on Route 51 in Perryopolis posted a photo of Jason Momoa on his motorcycle, posing in front of a sign that said “Welcome Jason M.”
A woman who appeared in one of the videos the actor posted to his Instagram stories says she heard he was filming in the area and was hoping he would visit. So, she made a sign.
He apparently saw it when he was riding his motorcycle on Route 51 and stopped by. He joked about how expensive the breakfast special was because the sign said $399 rather than $3.99.
Momoa, best known for starring as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” is in Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix.
“Sweet Girl” is a thriller starring Momoa, who is a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.
Momoa will produce and Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut.
In addition to “Aquaman,” Momoa is also well known for his role in “Game of Thrones.”
