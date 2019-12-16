



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow and freezing rain are on the way.

Snow, rain and freezing rain will spread across the area from south to north on Monday evening.

From I-70 north, there will be a period of snow and freezing rain before changing back to snow.

This could lead to tricky travel, at times.

From Route 422 and north, 1-2 inches of snow could fall before that transition takes place.

That snow will likely get washed away by rain, once that begins.

At 4:00 p.m. another Winter Weather Advisory went into effect across the map as more rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow arrive and continues through 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

This mix and rain will continue through the night, then transition back to snow Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, a few light snow showers will linger in the area.

That will remain the case Wednesday, too.

After that, the weather will be quiet and stay quiet through Christmas.

Early indications are that Christmas will not be a white one, either. But there is plenty of time for that to change since it is over a week away.

