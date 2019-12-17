



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – On the eve of the historic House vote, demonstrators came out in Beaver and Westmoreland counties in opposition to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Many pro-Trump individuals took to the streets to make sure their voices were heard on Tuesday.

In total, five rallies for and against impeachment were held in the Pittsburgh area, including one outside the office of Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb, who recently decided to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Many conservatives remain silent and it gives the impression we don’t care. But we do see this an opportunity to exercise our freedom of speech, our First Amendment right. We are trying to remain respectful of the opposite points of view,” Cindy Frey, who lives in Beaver Co., said.

Frey told KDKA she’s attended multiple rallies in the last month to support President Trump.

She gathered her friends to make sure there was at least one “For Trump” sign and voice on Tuesday.

“This is the sound of freedom,” Frey said.

There was extra security on hand at some of the rallies to control the crowds.