PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers’ Cameron Heyward donated some of his time to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
On Tuesday, Heyward and his teammates passed out all the ingredients needed to create a special holiday meal to about 200 families.
“This people are just so grateful,” Heyward said. “To interact with them and see how this community is tight-knit, how much they love the Steelers … it means a lot.”
The families were from local communities, including the South Side.
Heyward was one of five Steelers named to the Pro Bowl.
