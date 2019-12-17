Filed Under:Cameron Heyward, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers’ Cameron Heyward donated some of his time to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Tuesday, Heyward and his teammates passed out all the ingredients needed to create a special holiday meal to about 200 families.

“This people are just so grateful,” Heyward said. “To interact with them and see how this community is tight-knit, how much they love the Steelers … it means a lot.”

The families were from local communities, including the South Side.

Heyward was one of five Steelers named to the Pro Bowl.

Comments