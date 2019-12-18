  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Corey Mickens, Homicide, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Tre-quan Embry


HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Officials have charged a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Homestead.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Allegheny County announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Corey Mickens is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tre-Quan Embry.

Embry was shot Feb. 2 in the area of East 17th Ave.

Embry was shot twice in the head and once in the leg.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mickens was already in the Allegheny County Jail on other charges.

