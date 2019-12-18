



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The promoter of this year’s canceled Three Rivers Regatta who is accused of DUI and urinating in public appeared in court Wednesday.

Derek Weber, the head of Lionheart Event Group, faces two DUIs and a public drunkenness charge after police in Ross Township say someone saw him urinating in the parking lot of the North Hills Village Mall.

His attorney spoke to KDKA following Weber’s preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

“He is very disappointed in himself,” attorney Albert Veverka said. “This is a mistake that he regrets deeply and he’s looking to put it behind him.”

Investigators say Weber failed three sobriety tests.

“He was not driving his car. He was sitting in a car, trying to sober up, when unfortunately the police came upon him and he was charged,” said Veverka.

Weber faced more criticism with the abrupt cancellation of the Three Rivers Regatta this summer.

Financial troubles were apparently to blame.

In his DUI case, his attorney says he accepts responsibility.

He’ll be formally arraigned in February.