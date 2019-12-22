  • KDKA TVOn Air

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KDKA) — Tight end Steelers’ player Vance McDonald is recovering from his concussion and is expected to play for today’s game, according to officials.

The Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burt Lauten, said in a tweet that McDonald has “cleared concussion protocol.” McDonald was originally injured two weeks ago when the Steelers played the Cardinals.

The Steelers will play the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. today at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

