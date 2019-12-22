Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KDKA) — Tight end Steelers’ player Vance McDonald is recovering from his concussion and is expected to play for today’s game, according to officials.
The Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burt Lauten, said in a tweet that McDonald has “cleared concussion protocol.” McDonald was originally injured two weeks ago when the Steelers played the Cardinals.
INJURY STATUS UPDATE: #Steelers TE Vance McDonald has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 20, 2019
The Steelers will play the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. today at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.