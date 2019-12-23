



ELIZABETH (KDKA) — The Elizabeth Borough Police Department is once again making a difference in the life of an 85-year-old York woman who was missing and then found in the area.

Janet Finegan lives south of York, Pennsylvania, four hours away from Elizabeth Borough.

After being on the road last week, Finegan found herself stuck and disabled in her silver Saturn.

Cold, hungry, tired and even a bit disoriented, she needed help.

The department came through, getting her food and taking her to the station for warmth.

They also offered to drive her halfway to her home.

But the good-caring nature of the officers did not stop there.

On Monday, Finegan’s car was towed to C. Harper in Belle Vernon, where work was done to repair the vehicle

“If my mother was in this situation, I’d want someone to step up for my mom, too,” said Chief Bill Sombo of the Elizabeth Borough Police Department.

Her Saturn needed new tires, an alignment and other maintenance work before it could head back onto the road.

“We saw a perfect opportunity to help someone out in need, and especially this time of year,” Casey Harper, owner of C. Harper. “It was a no-brainer to just jump on as soon as possible.”

Work the 85-year-old has no idea about.

“Tomorrow morning, myself and another officer are going to drive it out to York and deliver it to her for Christmas,” Sombo said.

It will be a huge surprise for Finegan, as she believed she needed to travel back to Elizabeth Borough to pick it up.

It’s a gift Chief Sombo and his officers are happy to give.