PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly biting two Pittsburgh Police officers on Christmas Eve.
Police say they responded to the Amtrak station downtown on Liberty Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a disorderly male.
According to police, the man, identified as 39-year-old Deandre McCrary from Baltimore, became irritated after he asked an Amtrak employee for a cigarette. The employee didn’t have any, so McCrary allegedly punched the ticket seller’s window. Then, police say he “paced the lobby angrily while talking to himself.”
Officers told McCrary to leave, but he allegedly refused. When officers went to escort him outside, he resisted and bit two of the officers.
Police say they managed to get McCray into custody after they used a taser.
The two bitten officers were treated and released at UPMC.
McCrary was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault, trespassing and resisting arrest.
