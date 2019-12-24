PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been put on the injured reserve list after a shoulder injury.
The Steelers lost Sunday’s game against the New York Jets 16-10.
Hodges was benched earlier in that game after throwing two interceptions but then stepped back in during the fourth quarter when Rudolph left with an injury.
We have placed QB Mason Rudolph on the Reserve/Injured List and promoted C J.C. Hassenauer to the 53-man roster.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/He34dOjhFZ pic.twitter.com/8JwcU7k5RT
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2019
The Steelers promoted center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad.
The next game is Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mason Rudolph placed on Reserve/Injured list with a shoulder injury. Rudolph is done for the season. @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 24, 2019
The Ravens, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs, will be without a few of their starters for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Marshall Yanda will not play.
The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs, while the Steelers need a win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans in order to secure a playoff spot.
