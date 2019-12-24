  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been put on the injured reserve list after a shoulder injury.

The Steelers lost Sunday’s game against the New York Jets 16-10.

Hodges was benched earlier in that game after throwing two interceptions but then stepped back in during the fourth quarter when Rudolph left with an injury.

The Steelers promoted center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad.

The next game is Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs, will be without a few of their starters for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Marshall Yanda will not play.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs, while the Steelers need a win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans in order to secure a playoff spot.

Comments