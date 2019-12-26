Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going up again in January.
The new round of increases goes in effect on Jan. 5, 2020, if you are paying cash.
It will cost more than $78 to go the whole way across the state. Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay more than $52 to take the same trip.
The most common toll will go up 10 cents for E-ZPass customers and 20 cents for drivers who pay cash.
Officials said the increases are needed for repairs.
This is the 12th year in a row that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is raising tolls.
