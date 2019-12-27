Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In addition to offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey, the Pittsburgh Steelers will also be without running back James Conner against the Baltimore Ravens.
During his Tuesday news conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said Conner was questionable to play.
Now the team officially says he is out.
Conner’s thigh was hurt after being tackled in the second quarter of last weekend’s game against the New York Jets.
Pouncey left last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a knee injury.
