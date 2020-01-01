



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New year, new laws in 2020 for people across the Commonwealth.

One will put money into the pocket of more than 60,000 Pennsylvanians.

New federal overtime rules are going to put more money in their paychecks. It guarantees time-and-a-half payments to almost any hourly employee who works more than 40 hours a week. Most salaried employees who work more than 40 hours a week and make less than $35,568.

“For too long, Pennsylvania has made it too hard for citizens to actually fully participate in our democracy,” Gov. Tom Wolf said about signing Act 77 into law.

It will allow voter registration to close 15 days before an election. It was previously 30. Voters will also be able to vote by mail, and the change will take effect by the April primary.

“Every single Pennsylvanian who can vote is going to have access to our polls,” Gov. Wolf said.

Smoking will also change. You will have to be 21 to buy smoking or vaping products, and it will go into effect in July.

Military families in Pennsylvania National Guard will get higher education assistance. Service members will be eligible to receive five years of free tuition or reduced tuition at state universities for their spouse and children.

“The expansion of this program to spouses and to their children will help more military families succeed,” Gov. Wolf said. “All while allowing us civilians to say more than just thank you for your service.”

Good news for hunters.

Starting in February, there will be three Sundays for hunting, and at least one of them will be in deer rifle season.

“It kind of helps a lot because a lot of people work on a Monday and take off work all the time,” hunter Devin Eisengart said.

There will be two criminal justice reform bills going into effect. They will change sentencing guidelines and provide more drug tests programs. They’re aimed to stop sending people into jail.

There is also a law that will allow for the online training of firefighters.