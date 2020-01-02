



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The friends and family of Tonee Turner say they’re very worried about the 22-year-old who disappeared Monday.

Turner is a successful artist who is known by one of her employers to have a bright and bubbly personality. She didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning and her family is trying to desperately find her.

Turner’s sister says she was last seen at Dobrá Tea in Squirrel Hill Monday around 6 p.m. An employee at the tearoom on Murray Avenue told KDKA they saw Turner Monday when she was there. She came inside, had some tea and left a short time after.

Police say that’s also the last time she had contact with anybody.

“We just want to find her and bring her home,” said sister Sydnee Turner.

What happened afterwards has Sydnee concerned about her sister. She says a man riding his bike on the Homestead Grays Bridge found her possessions on the pedestrian sidewalk.

“Her bag which, had her phone and keys, a water bottle and a diary,” said Sydnee.

“We did look at the diary, wanted to see if there was anything suspicious and it was talking about her being sad, kind of ended on that,” she said.

“On top of that, there was a ceramic thing and that’s not too crazy because she’s a ceramacist but it’s also odd that it was just there and her shoes were there.”

On Thursday, missing person flyers had been posted on Dobrá Tea’s window, around Squirrel Hill and on the Homestead Grays Bridge.

“We have to do everything we can to get her message out there and let everyone around the country know to be on lookout for her,” said Sydnee.

Police say Turner stands at 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds and has black, chin-length hair. She is originally from the Hazelwood area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at 412-232-7141.