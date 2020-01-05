PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Multiple people are dead and multiple people injured following a major crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Westmoreland 911 tells KDKA reporter Chris Hoffman that the accident involved one tour bus, multiple tractor trailers and an unknown number of passenger vehicles.
A detour is in place for all eastbound and westbound turnpike traffic between Breezewood and New Stanton.
Motorists heading east are being urged to use Route 119 south US 40 east to Interstate 68 east (at Cumberland, Maryland) to I-70 west and re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange exit 161.
Westbound motorists are urged to use Route 30 west to Interstate 99 north to US Route 22 west to Route 66 south and re-enter the turnpike at Exit# 75 New Stanton.
WB Detour at Breezewood: I-70 east (Washington, DC) (24 miles) to exit 1A (68/40 West, Cumberland, Maryland) (65.5 miles) to Exit 14B (Uniontown) following 40 west to US 119 north (63 miles) to Exit 1B (PA Turnpike). Re-enter the PA Turnpike @New Stanton. #paturnpike @PA_Turnpike https://t.co/kn3qMrtgAv
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 5, 2020
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.