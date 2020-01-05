WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA)–The Red Cross is assisting in the aftermath of the fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight Sunday.
American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is currently assisting multiple people, including passengers and family members impacted by the accident involving 6 vehicles, including commercial trucks and a tour bus.
“Working in close collaboration with the NTSB, multiple state, county, and local authorities, including Westmoreland Emergency Management, the American Red Cross will continue to support and provide resources for all involved,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Lisa Landis in a press release.
Anyone impacted by this incident and in need of assistance should contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
