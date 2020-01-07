



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Due to landslides caused by stormwater runoff, all Port Authority traffic will be detoured around the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel effective immediately.

The Port Authority announced the news on Tuesday. A landslide is blocking the tracks.

Starting Wednesday morning, inbound light rail service will operate on the tracks that run through the Allentown neighborhood. The outbound light rail service will operate through the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel on the inbound tracks.

Riders traveling outbound from Station Square or South Hills Junction can board rail cars from the inbound platforms.

A rail shuttle will also run on the outbound platforms between Station Square to First Avenue Station.

The Port Authority said to expect delays.