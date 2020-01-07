PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trevor Williams and his wife Jackie have a new addition to the family.
The couple welcomed a baby boy named Judd Michael.
The Pirates pitcher and his wife announced the news on social media Tuesday.
“Jude Michael
Mama and baby are doing great. Please pray for them and JoJo because she just became the middle child,” Williams said on Twitter.
Jude Michael
Mama and baby are doing great. Please pray for them and JoJo because she just became the middle child 😂 pic.twitter.com/O2wPx0SHcZ
— Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) January 7, 2020
Baby Judd Michael is the couple’s third child.
In August, posted on Twitter that just after adopting JoJo, they found out that Jackie was pregnant with Judd Michael.
Congratulations to Jackie and Trevor!
You must log in to post a comment.