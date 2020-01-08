Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is accepting bids for the third year of its lawn-cutting program that helps seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.
Since its start in 2018, City Cuts has helped over 2,000 Pittsburghers.
The city is seeking proposals from contractors and businesses.
If you’re interested, there are three different pre-proposal meetings scheduled:
- Thursday, Jan. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-West End
- Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the City of Pittsburgh Office of Management Budget Conference Room
- Friday, Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- Squirrel Hill
You’ll need to register online, which you can do here.
You must log in to post a comment.