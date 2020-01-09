



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being named to the AP All-Pro Team last week, three Steelers defensive players are gaining more honors.

The team announced linebacker T.J. Watt, Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Cam Heyward were named to the Sporting News All-Pro Team.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt have been named to the @sportingnews All-Pro team. MORE: https://t.co/IViTCsBShi pic.twitter.com/ryGefPbUNm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2020

All three players are on the Sporting News All-Pro First Team.

T.J. Watt was named the Steelers 2019 MVP and finished the season with 14.5 sacks. Cam Heyward finished another solid campaign with nine sacks.

Fitzpatrick led the NFL in takeaways in 2019 with five interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s name have been in the talks for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced during NFL Honors on Saturday, February 1st in Miami during Super Bowl weekend.