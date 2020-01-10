



WARNING: Some of the photos in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 5-year-old girl who suffered second-degree burns in a classroom project gone wrong doesn’t want to return to school because she is traumatized, the family’s attorney said.

Amour Cleckley, who attends kindergarten at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, was in class creating a potion on Tuesday when a cup of hot water spilled on her.

Her chest is wrapped in bandages as burns stretch across her stomach.

“She had some nightmares last night,” attorney Todd Hollis said. “I’m told she’s in a lot of pain. I think she’s going to need some counseling.”

“She doesn’t want to go to school,” Hollis added. “She does not want to participate in any more science projects.”

The family is demanding answers, and they want to make sure no other student will suffer injuries like these.

The family has not decided if they’ll seek damages from the school district, but they certainly want an explanation.

The Pittsburgh Public School District isn’t commenting, other than saying the teacher involved has been put on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.