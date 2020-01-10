



ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A final farewell is being held today for a paramedic supervisor who was killed on the job while responding to a crash last weekend in Westmoreland County.

Matthew Smelser is being laid to rest today at Monongahela Cemetery following a funeral service.

He was killed last Sunday after a vehicle hit him and his ambulance.

Smelser, an EMS supervisor, was responding to a crash on Interstate 70 in Smithton when he was killed in the crash.

“Matthew Smelser’s death is a tragic reminder of the risk taken by emergency personnel across the state each day to rescue Pennsylvanians in distress,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

Last night, the U.S. Honor Flag made a stop at Marshall Marra Funeral Home for his viewing.

A paramedic, professional, father and friend. Hundreds gather in Mon City to say goodbye to Paramedic Supervisor Matt Smelser. pic.twitter.com/0gqavXOmXz — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 10, 2020

The honor flag travels around the country to honor fallen heroes.

Stay with KDKA for more on the life and funeral of Smelser.