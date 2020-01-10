  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ross Guidotti
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A final farewell is being held today for a paramedic supervisor who was killed on the job while responding to a crash last weekend in Westmoreland County.

Matthew Smelser is being laid to rest today at Monongahela Cemetery following a funeral service.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He was killed last Sunday after a vehicle hit him and his ambulance.

Smelser, an EMS supervisor, was responding to a crash on Interstate 70 in Smithton when he was killed in the crash.

“Matthew Smelser’s death is a tragic reminder of the risk taken by emergency personnel across the state each day to rescue Pennsylvanians in distress,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

Last night, the U.S. Honor Flag made a stop at Marshall Marra Funeral Home for his viewing.

The honor flag travels around the country to honor fallen heroes.

Stay with KDKA for more on the life and funeral of Smelser.

