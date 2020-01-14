Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kris Letang has a spot in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ record book.
On Tuesday, Letang became the first defenseman in team history to record 400 career assists.
Letang reached the milestone on Evgeni Malkin’s goal against the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena.
With his assist on Evgeni Malkin’s second goal tonight, Kris Letang became the first defenseman in @penguins history to record 400 career assists.
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 15, 2020
It was announced Monday that Letang will captain the Metropolitan Division in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
Congrats on the big week, Kris!
