



After weeks of recovery, Sidney Crosby will be returning to the lineup against the Minnesota Wild.

Crosby spoke with reporters after the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday.

“It’s official. He’s back.”

Crosby has been out of the lineup with a sports hernia since mid-November.

Crosby missed the past 28 games with a core muscle injury which required surgery on Nov. 14.

Crosby spent the last week practicing with the team and taking part of the western U.S. road trip, where the team did not lose any of the games.

To make room for Crosby on the roster, the team has sent forward Joseph Blandisi back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Blandisi, 25, played in 21 games for Pittsburgh at various different points this season, registering two goals, three assists and five points.

