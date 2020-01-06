



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, captain Sidney Crosby is joining the Penguins on their upcoming road trip.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic says it is not a guarantee that Crosby will return to the lineup from his sports hernia surgery on the trip west, but having Crosby take the trip is still encouraging for a looming comeback.

“Sidney Crosby has been out since November after undergoing sports hernia surgery. But things could change soon for the Penguins. Really soon.”

According to Rossi, since Crosby is joining the team on the trip, it signals he is in his last step in recovery.

The Penguins take on the Golden Knights in Vegas Tuesday night, then have a couple of practice days before gearing up to play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Crosby has not played since mid-November after suffering from a sports hernia that had been hampering him for days leading up to the surgery. The star joined the Penguins at practice in Cranberry last week in multiple sessions.