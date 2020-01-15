PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There have been two more deaths from the flu in Allegheny County.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a total of three people have now died.
The latest deaths include a person in their 70s and another in their 40s. The Health Department says both had underlying medical conditions.
Allegheny County’s first flu-related death was recorded during the week of Jan. 4.
Health Department officials say the victim was a woman over 90 years of age who had underlying medical conditions.
RELATED STORIES:
- Allegheny County Has Most Confirmed Flu Cases In Pennsylvania
- CDC: Flu Deaths Rise To 2,100 Nationwide In 2019
- Flu Season Underway Early, Affecting Older Adults, Young Children Most
- Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports First Flu-Related Death This Season
Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz said: “We’ve seen a decline in reported flu cases each week over the past few weeks but we cannot predict if this trend will continue.”
The latest numbers from the Health Department show that more than 6,100 people have come down with the flu here, which is the highest in the entire state.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.