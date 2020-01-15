



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There have been two more deaths from the flu in Allegheny County.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a total of three people have now died.

The latest deaths include a person in their 70s and another in their 40s. The Health Department says both had underlying medical conditions.

Allegheny County’s first flu-related death was recorded during the week of Jan. 4.

Health Department officials say the victim was a woman over 90 years of age who had underlying medical conditions.

Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz said: “We’ve seen a decline in reported flu cases each week over the past few weeks but we cannot predict if this trend will continue.”

The latest numbers from the Health Department show that more than 6,100 people have come down with the flu here, which is the highest in the entire state.

