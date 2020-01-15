Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a bit of uncertainty, safety Damar Hamlin will be back with the Panthers in 2020.
The team posted the news to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
“Opposing offenses, you’ve been warned. #H2P”
Opposing offenses, you've been warned.#H2P pic.twitter.com/OA9sHu5cde
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 15, 2020
The safety will return to the defensive backfield after being granted a 5th year of eligibility. He will join Paris Ford, who announced he would be back to Pitt instead of leaving for the NFL Draft at the end of December.
